Igbo Ultimatum: IGP orders arrest of master minders

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has ordered the investigation and arrest of persons behind the a ultimatum issued to south easterners to leave the north.

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum had in a communiqué given a three month ultimatum to Igbos to leave the North. Also advised the Northerners living in the South East to return to the North.

On the heels of this development, Kaduna State Governor,Nasiru El’rufai had ordered the investigation and arrest of those behind the threat.

The IGP gave gave the directive at a meeting with commissioners of police and other high ranking police officers at the force headquarters in Abuja on Thursday .

“no individual has authority to stop any Nigerian from pursuing his daily bread in any part of this country. Because, these are rights that are guaranteed by the Constitution. And definitely, we are not going to allow some of these groups to carry out these threats.

Idris further ordered other state commissioner s in the northern States and assistants inspectors general of police to ensure these group do not operate in their various states.

“The Nigeria Police Force has the responsibility to stop this group. It’s a constitutional right, and I think as CPs, AIGs of Commands, we have a responsibility to ensure, that these groups do not prevent other Nigerians from exercising their individual rights. I think it’s very important. I want to use this opportunity to call on all of you, to prevent some of these groups that are obviously acting outside the constitution and laws of this country.

“some of the security agencies in the states, include our Commissioners of Police here; because they are members of States Security Council in their various states. So, definitely, under that cover, our CPs, and that is why I’m issuing that order to all of you, as CPs are to ensure that the directive issued by this governor, will be carried out. Because, it is an infringement on the law of this country. It is a directive, it’s an authority on them, to ensure that, where these groups are seen, obviously we have the responsibility to mop them in, to arrest them.” He said.

Stella Enenche-Abuja

