Igbonla: Kidnappers reduce ransom to N100 million

Kidnappers of six students Lagos State Model College, Igbonla in Epe yesterday resumed negotiations with affected parents, demanding N100million.

The kidnappers, it was gathered contacted two of the parents twice on Friday, insisting that they should approach the government for the amount demanded.

Yusuf Farouk, Ramon Isiaka, Pelumi Philips, Peter Jonas, Adebanjo George and Judah Agbaosi were whisked away from their hostels- Yellow and Green houses- on May 25, by gunmen clad in police uniform.

The kidnappers, who established contact with the parents on May 27, initially demanded N400million as ransom, asking the parents to approach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for the money.

When the government wasn’t forthcoming, the kidnappers adopted selective negotiations with parents, demanding varying sum.

But since Monday, May 28, none of the parents have heard from the kidnappers save for yesterday’s resumed communication.

The parents, who said they had tried calling the number the kidnappers initially contacted them with to no avail, expressed worries at the state of the pupils.

However, the kidnappers contacted two of the parents twice yesterday, insisting that they were only interested in negotiating with the government.

A parent said: “We need help. We are begging the government to intervene in this matter. They contacted some parents this evening (Friday) and said they want us to tell the government to bring N100million. They said they were not interested in us because they know we cannot raise the money that it is the government they are interested in.

“Please, help us. We need help on this issue. We do not know what to do anymore. We have begged them to take the ransom down but they refused. How do we raise N100 million since the government has said it would not pay ransom? We are helpless.”

The post Igbonla: Kidnappers reduce ransom to N100 million appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

