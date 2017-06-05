Pages Navigation Menu

Igbonla Model College reopens for academic activities after 10 days of kidnap

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ten days after six pupils of Model College, Igbonla, Epe area of Lagos, activities resumes  for academic activities for the first time after the kidnap with tight security mounted by the police to forestall further kidnap. The Permanent Secretary,  Ministry of Education,  Mr. Adesina Odeyemi and the Tutor-general / Permanent Secretary,  Mrs Margaret Solarin were …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

