Igbonla: Students’ kidnappers reduce ransom to N100m

Kidnappers of students at the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, on Friday resumed negotiations with parents of the students and demanded N100 million ransom.

Our correspondent gathered that the kidnappers contacted parents of two of the students on Friday and insisted that they should approach the state government to pay the amount demanded.

Six students – Yusuf Farouk, Ramon Isiaka, Pelumi Philips, Peter Jonas, Adebanjo George and Judah Agbaosi – were whisked away from their hostels – Yellow and Green Houses – on May 25, by gunmen cladding in police uniform.

The kidnappers, who established contact with the parents on May 27, initially demanded N400 million ransom.

They asked the affected parents to approach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for the money.

When the government wasn’t forthcoming, the kidnappers adopted selective negotiations with parents and demanded varying sums.

A parent said: “We need help. We are begging the government to intervene in this matter. They contacted some parents this evening (Friday) and said they want us to tell the government to bring N100 million. They said they are not interested in us because they know we cannot raise the money. The kidnappers said it is the government they are interested in.

“Please, help us. We need help on this issue. We do not know what to do anymore. We have begged them to take the ransom down but they refused.

“How do we raise N100 million? The government has said it would not pay ransom. We are helpless.”

The post Igbonla: Students’ kidnappers reduce ransom to N100m appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

