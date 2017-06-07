Igbo’s 3 Month Ultimatum: MASSOB Reacts to Quit Notice

MyNaijaInfo.com

What MASSOB Said About Igbo’s Quit Notice. The Leadership of the Movement for Actualization of Soverign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has swiftly reacted to the quit notice issued to Ndigbo and Biafrans in general, residing in northern Nigeria. Leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu in a statement, yesterday, said‎ “The latest quit notice order by …

The post Igbo’s 3 Month Ultimatum: MASSOB Reacts to Quit Notice appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

