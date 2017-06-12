Pages Navigation Menu

Igbos and the Northern Youths’ threat

By VINCENT EGUNYANGA

Many  Nigerians were not surprised at the threats of some Northern Youths  to the  Igbos of the South-East  to leave the North within three months. We were not surprised because  we saw it coming. America’s  Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)  had predicted over twenty years ago that the outcome of the 2015 election in Nigeria was going to break up the country, except a pragmatic and Charismatic leader emerged as president.
Many people did not take the warning or the prediction seriously, but I did, some of us did.  We knew that Nigeria would break up some day but what  I expected  was a peaceful breakup. A peaceful breakup without bloodshed or killing one another,  so that we could still be friends or good  neighbours  after the breakup.
The  former USSR  has broken up into fifteen republics  without wars or bloodshed  and some of them are still parts of the  Commonwealth of States, except maybe some that were sponsored by some European countries who are still fighting their own cold wars. Let me first of all say I am a Nigerian, a proud Nigerian and want to remain a Nigerian, my wish is that the North withdraws the threat in the interest of peace,  but this threat should not be taken lightly.
2015 elections have come and gone but the wounds are  yet to heal.  We have once again been reminded of the  civil war that ended  almost 50 years ago. The  government in power has not even done anything to heal the wounds created by the election and bring all Nigerians together, Instead President Muhammadu  Buhari came with his theory of paying attention to 95 percent of those  who gave him the vote over the five percent that did not vote for him.  He did not just say it  but has walked the talk with his appointments so far and the siting of projects, despite constitutional provisions to the contrary.
Various  youths groups in the North rose from a meeting in Kaduna with a warning to Igbos in the North to leave the region. One  Mallam Abdulazeez Suleiman who read the declaration tagged ‘KADUNA DECLARATION’  said the North is tired of the 1914 Amalgamation of Nigeria.  It reads ‘ we are hereby placing Nigerian authorities and the entire nation on notice that as from 1st  October, 2017, we shall commence the implementation of visible action to prove to the whole world that we are no longer part of any Federal Union that should  do with the Igbo.’
Very  strong statement, indeed.  What the statement  means is that they will begin  an attack on Igbos in the North if they refuse to  leave. The  question is, should we take the warning lightly?  My answer is no. The reason is that Northern youths had  issued such threats in the past and they were carried out fully.
First, they warned in 2011 that if Goodluck Jonathan won the 2011 election, the country would be ungovernable  for him. They carried it out.  By the time the election results were announced, over 800 people were killed  in the post-election  violence.  Then, came Boko Haram that actually made the country ungovernable throughout  the tenure of Jonathan in office.  Infact, Boko Haram issue was one of the reasons why  Jonathan lost his re-election bid.
Besides,  as we were approaching the 2015 election, the same Northern youths came out with a warning that the country would break up if Jonathan won the election.  Even  Buhari himself threatened that if the election was rigged Monkey and Baboon would soak in their own blood.  To carry out the threat,  Fulani herdsmen started to stockpile weapons of different types, especially  AK47 riffles. Well, Buhari was  declared winner of the election but the herdsmen are now using  the AK47 they acquired  to terrorize Nigerians,  to kidnap, kill and rape. Yet, no one is on trial for now.
Now, what is the offence of the Igbos to deserve this quit notice from the northern youths?  The  reasons they gave was because of the success of the sit- at home declared by IPOB  on 30th May, 2017 to mark 50 years of the declaration of Biafra Republic. The  question, is what is wrong in remembering and honouring  those who died  during the Biafran civil war just as Nigeria itself celebrate  Armed Forces remembrance day  every year and even some states in the country  like Lagos, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Kano etc. also celebrated 50 years of their creation.
Besides, if the sit-at-home order by Biafran  agitators was the real reason for asking  Igbos to leave the North,  why Igbos living in the North  who, in the first place, have said many times that they are not Biafrans  and  also ignored the sit-at-home order.  This is exactly what happened in 1966 when over two hundred thousand Igbos were killed in the North because, according to the Northerners, their leaders were killed in the 1966 coups. As  a result, over two hundred Igbos living in the North, including women and children, even unborn children in the womb of their  pregnant mothers, were slaughtered, most of whom knew nothing about the coup and had nothing to do with the coup plotters. I want to suggest reasons  for this  quit notice given to the Igbos to leave the North. First, the government wants to divert attention from its misrule as the two years of Buhari’s  administration has been a failure.
Secondly, I believe  a lot of things will happen in the country between now and October.  President Muhammadu Buhari may not be able to  continue in office due to ill health or death.  This may lead to constitutional and succession  crisis  between the Yorubas and the North as the North may not want Osinbajo to take over.  It’s a way of warning Igbos not to take sides during the crisis,  or they will be forced out of the region and they will lose their investments.
This is more likely to happen just as the Oba of Lagos, Oba Akiolu, warned  Igbos  ahead of 2015 governorship election  in Lagos  that they would end up in the lagoon if they voted for Jimmy Agbaje. The  third reason is that the allegation of the coup plot is yet to die down.  The  North may actually begin to attack and kill Igbos  who are the most visible  non-indigenous  ethnic groups in the North. The killing will continue and the government  will pretend not to be able to do anything about it. It may make the coup plotters to strike  ‘to stop further killings of innocent citizens’  as the government would have been accused of  failure to protect lives and properties. This third option will receive international support for the coup plotters especially the United Nations, African Union etc.
This was the reason why the military coup in Egypt was welcomed by the international community  after the  overthrow of  former President  Morsi of Islamic Brotherhood of Egypt. What, then should Igbos do? I  want to caution Igbos not to take the warning lightly. Igbos should begin the process of  returning back home and leave the North immediately. Igbo leaders should also draw the attention of the international community, the UN, AU, ECOWAS, America, France, Israel etc to the pogrom that is about to take place in the country. They should seek for international help to help them evacuate their  citizens from the North and resettle them  in the East.
Many of them were born in the North and do not have any other home except the North and some may not even know where to go to and call home in the South East, an IDP camp may not be a bad idea. Our leaders have gone mad again in the long run, if this period goes  without crisis, Igbos should begin to take seriously to the idea of developing their region. Igbos should begin to return their investments  and assets back to the East.

Egunyanga writes from Asaba.

