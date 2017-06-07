Igbos are safe, those asking you to vacate North will be punished – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has assured people of the South-East extraction resident in the North of their continued safety. This is following the October 1st deadline issued by a northern group that they should vacate the region. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed made the disclosure while addressing State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

