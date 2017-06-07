Pages Navigation Menu

Igbos deserve presidency in 2019 – Zik Foundation

The Chairman of Zik Foundation, Dr Charles Udeogaranya has said Igbos deserve to produce Nigeria’s president in 2019. Udeogaranya, a former Chairman, Lagos League of Political Parties, told journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, that it was necessary to ensure balance of power among the regions. He also added that President Muhammadu Buhari had tried his […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

