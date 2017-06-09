Igbos Don’t Want A Peaceful & Prosperous Nigeria – Arewa Youths

Arewa Youths says the Igbos don’t want a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria insists on October 1 ultimatum

Condemning the reactions that trailed the group’s declaration, Suleiman said: “We are particularly disappointed by the treacherous positions assumed by Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai and Kashim Shettima who in pursuit of their blind ambition for the vice presidency, chose to side with the secessionist Igbo against the interest of peace-loving Nigerians.

“El-Rufai and Shettima are openly known to be waiting in the wings for Mr. President Muhammadu Buhari to die so they can further their plots to seek the presidency.

It appears that characters like El-Rufai have no limit on how low they can fall in their inordinate desire to achieve their long-held dream of power grab at the expense of the peace, wellbeing and stability of our country.

“We would like to assure El-Rufai and his ilk that we shall continue to expose their recalcitrant treachery and opportunistic proclivities.

We also assure them that the drive for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria in which the Igbo are not partners, will continue unabated.

“Similarly, we are irked by the hordes of lies and misleading innuendos issued by Shettima, ostensibly on behalf of 19 northern governors in which he referred to us as faceless and violent.

By our antecedents and track record, no politician or leader of honorable pedigree and impeccable character will associate us with such fabrications and this goes to prove that Shettima has disconnected from reality as he gets intoxicated by immoral wealth and property acquisition at the expense of people of the state suffering the devastation of Bolo Haram.”

The post Igbos Don’t Want A Peaceful & Prosperous Nigeria – Arewa Youths appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

