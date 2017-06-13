Pages Navigation Menu

Igbos have nothing to be fear in the North – Police Commissioner

Kano State Police Commissioner,  Rabi’u Yusuf, has assured Igbo residents in the state of adequate protection of their lives and property. This is contained in a statement released in Kano on Tuesday by Magaji Majiya, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state. Mr. Yusuf gave the assurance on Monday at a meeting with the …

