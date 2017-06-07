Igbos’ Quit Notice: Eastern Governor Meet over Ultimatum

MyNaijaInfo.com

South East Governors Meet Over Igbos Quit Notice. The Governors of South eastern States, Wednesday held emergency meeting over the quit notice extended to Ndigbo residing in the northern Nigeria. President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo made the disclosure in Enugu Wednesday night during a night of tributes in honour of the late …

The post Igbos’ Quit Notice: Eastern Governor Meet over Ultimatum appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

