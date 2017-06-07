Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Igbos’ Quit Notice: Presidency Reacts to Arewa Youths’ Ultimatum

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

FG Reacts to Igbos Quit Notice From The North. The Presidency has reacted to the recent call by Northern Youths Organization ordering Igbos to leave the region before October 1. In a press statement released signed by Ehisiemen Osaigbovo, the Press secretary to the Minster of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (Rtd), the Minister has …

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Igbos’ Quit Notice: Presidency Reacts to Arewa Youths’ Ultimatum appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.