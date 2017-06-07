Igbo’s Quit Notice: Reno Omokri Mocks Northern Youths

MyNaijaInfo.com

Reno Omokri Reacts to “Igbos Quit Notice”. Aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan and pastor, Reno Omokri has taken to Facebook to mock Northern Youths for giving a three months ultimatum to Igbos to vacate the region. He compared the Youth group to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. Read what he …

The post Igbo’s Quit Notice: Reno Omokri Mocks Northern Youths appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

