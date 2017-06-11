Pages Navigation Menu

Igbos will not leave North – Ndigbo traditional rulers dare Arewa Youths

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

Traditional rulers of Igbo socio-cultural associations in the North, Eze N’digbo, have made it clear that the Igbos are not afraid of the threat issued by Northern youths. Some coalition of Northern youths had asked Igbos in the North to leave before October 1st, but the Eze Ndigbo of Kano, Boniface Ibekwe has said about […]

