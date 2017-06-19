Ighalo: As Bachelor, A Girlfriend Left Me Because I Was Very Poor

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, on Monday posted an emotional story of how he struggled in life and how he eventually attained stardom, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Changchun Yatai of China star shared on his Instagram page, what motivated him to become a good footballer of note.

Ighalo revealed that his ex-girlfriend as, a bachelor, left him because he had nothing to offer, but that only served to inspire him to excel in his footballing career.

The father of three started his football career in Ajegunle, Lagos and rose to become a notable figure in Europe before heading to China.

“From Ajegunle to the world, I serve a living God, this is me 11 years ago," Ighalo wrote on his Instagram page.

"Those earrings are not earrings, I could not even afford to buy earrings that is tape, plasta.

"I am a testimony, I knew with God everything is possible, I was just holding on to my God, my high school girlfriend left me then because I had nothing to offer her. But I had God and I had a dream.

"Never give up on your dream. The same God that elevated me shall elevate you, hold on to him and trust his timing.

"I am a testimony, you are a testimony, put God first and it’s all done Amen#Mondaymotivation#."

The post Ighalo: As Bachelor, A Girlfriend Left Me Because I Was Very Poor appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

