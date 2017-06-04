Igiebor, Oboabona’s club relegated! – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Igiebor, Oboabona's club relegated!
Vanguard
Rizespor, who parade Nigeria stars Nosa Igiebor and Godfrey Oboabona, will feature in the Turkish lower league next season after they were relegated yesterday. Rizespor won 1-0 at home against Alanyaspor, but it was not enough to save them as …
Emenike Scores First League Goal Since November; Oboabona, Igiebor Relegated With Rizespor
