Igiebor, Oboabona’s club relegated!

Rizespor, who parade Nigeria stars Nosa Igiebor and Godfrey Oboabona, will feature in the Turkish lower league next season after they were relegated yesterday.

Rizespor won 1-0 at home against Alanyaspor, but it was not enough to save them as Bursaspor also won at Trabzonspor.

Rizespor, who have flirted with the dreaded drop for several seasons, thus joined Gaziantepspor and Adanaspor on the relegation train.

Igiebor was a late substitute for Rizespor, while another Nigerian Bright Edomwonyi started for the dame team.

Oboabona was not listed for the final game of the season.

Super Eagles-bound Omeruo was replaced for the second half by Alanyaspor.

The post Igiebor, Oboabona’s club relegated! appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

