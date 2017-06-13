Ignore Arewa Youth Threat, ACF Tells Igbos

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Kaduna State chapter has strongly condemned a quit notice on the Igbos residing in the Northern part of Nigeria by Arewa Youths.

ACF urged all Igbos living in Kaduna state to ignore the threat.

A coalition of Arewa youths had given the Igbos up to October 1, 2017 to leave the region. The youth were backed by the spokesman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Prof Ango Abdullahi. Well meaning Nigerians had condemned the statement and call on the security agencies to arrest the youth and the Northern Elders Forum leaders.

But a statement issued on Sunday and jointly signed by Mohammed Kabir Umar and Patrick Katuka, chairman and secretary respectively, the Kaduna State chapter of the ACF urge the sons and daughters of Ndi-Igbo to ignore the call by Arewa Youths and remain peaceful citizens.

“The problem with Nigeria is not the problem, the problem is how we react to the problem. Nigeria will ever remain one soluble and indivisible nation in our best and worst situations. The old and the young who are culpable should retract from this evil in the name of God,” the statement said.

ACF said the memories and pains of the Nigerian civil War, and several crisis be it political, religious, and socio-economic from independence to date is enough lessons to make the country’s diversity greater.

“Nigeria will not continue to live in hide and seek. Leadership from the community to the state must be patriotic, resolute and courageous to protect the constitution and sovereignty of Nigeria.”

“ACF Kaduna State chapter appeal for peace in Kaduna State and urge the sons and daughters of Ndi-Igbo to ignore the call by Arewa Youths and remain peaceful citizens of Kaduna State,” the statement added.

