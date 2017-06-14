Ignore Oshiomhole’s comment on Jonathan, he talks from both sides of his mouth – Makarfi

The Ahmed Makarfi-faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on Nigerians to ignore former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole because he talks from both sides of his mouth. Spokesperson of the Makarfi’s faction, Dayo Adeyeye, made the statement while reacting to a statement credited to Oshiomhole where he claimed Nigeria would have been […]

Ignore Oshiomhole’s comment on Jonathan, he talks from both sides of his mouth – Makarfi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

