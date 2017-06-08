Pages Navigation Menu

Ignore Threats from “Northern Youths” – FG

The Federal Government has urged all well-meaning individuals and groups in the country to ignore all forms of threats issued by geo-political groups with the aim of  causing disaffection. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the appeal when he briefed State House correspondents after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), […]

