IGP Lauds Obiano For Donating 50 Power Bikes To Police

By Ejike ejike, Abuja

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano has donated motor bike brigade, made up of 50 equipped motorcycles to the state Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

The gesture which is the first of its kind in Nigeria,will drastically bolster the operations of the officers and men of the command.

Speaking shortly after receiving the power bikes from the governor, the Inspector General of Police( IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, said that the gesture was unprecedented.

Idris added that the gesture was worthy of emulation by other governors to fight crime and criminality in every nook and cranny of the country.

He said it would enhance the operational capacity of police in the state.

“Anambra state has set a pace in the country and the other governors should emulate Obiano.

“It is a challenge to them and i am assuring that police will reward the state through communal policing against criminals,” he said.

Idris, who received the donation of the 50 bikes, fully equipped with communication gadgets, described the gesture as a good omen to the police.

He said,, “Police will continue to partner with state governments, stakeholders and traditional institutions in the country, for the attainment of lasting peace and development of the country.

‘“The synergy between all the relevant stakeholders and security agencies will assist in fishing out the bad eggs in the society, as well as nip crimes in the bud.’’

He further said that the synergy would ensure effective policing of the communities and would enable law abiding citizens, ‘’ to go to bed with their two eyes closed.’’

He noted that the police under his leadership was ready to partner with all relevant agencies, to further safeguard the lives and properties of its citizenry.

