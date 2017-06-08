Ihedioha accuses Okorocha of ‘monumental looting’

….Ihedioha is seeking attention —Okorocha

….As retired principal commits suicide over non-payment of pension

By Chidi Nkwopara & Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—A sad twist has emerged in Imo pensioners family, as one of their own, Stephen Nnadi, a retired school principal, reportedly committed suicide when he could no longer cope with government’s inability to pay his pension and gratuity.

This came as former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has condemned what he called “the recklessness in governance, lawlessness, impunity and disregard for the rule of law” that have taken centre stage in Imo State.

While the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Orlu, Most Rev. Dr. Bennett Okoro, announced the pensioner’s death in an emotion-laden 85-page presidential address, delivered during this year’s synod, Chief Ihedioha made his feelings known in a keynote lecture he delivered at the same synod.

“The monumental looting going on, the recklessness in governance, directionlessness, lawlessness, impunity and disregard for the rule of law are quite depressing, sickening and unfortunate,” Ihedioha said.

According to Ihedioha, while Imolites were crying of recession, as an excuse for lack of progress and development, “Enugu State with lean resources, is not owing salaries of workers and is busy regularly commissioning quality developmental projects.”

Retired principal commits suicide over pension

In his presidential address, Okoro said: “A former school principal, Stephen Nnadi, who retired from Imo State school system last December, committed suicide last week.”

The cleric further disclosed that the late retired school principal had reportedly complained severally that life was “becoming increasingly difficult and unbearable” for him since he meritoriously retired last year from the state school system.

“The reason was that he had not been paid pension and gratuity since retirement and could not take care of his family and he felt he was a failure.”

The Anglican cleric equally narrated how another suicide bid was averted in the state, following his intervention.

Continuing, Most Rev. Okoro gave a graphic account of how the jobless and frustrated man visited and pointedly told him (the Archbishop) that he was going to hang himself.

The Archbishop recalled that after prayer and counselling, the man was later given some money and food items, even as he maintained that joblessness and hunger were his major worries.

Okoro, therefore, appealed passionately to Imo State government to not only pay the pensioners, but to also drop any idea of asking the senior citizens to sign off part or all their entitlements.

It was the considered opinion of the cleric that if the present administration is not able to pay them, the financial burden should be left for the next administration.

Ihedioha seeking attention—Okorocha

Reacting to Ihedioha’s allegations, Governor Okorocha, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, said Ihedioha was seeking attention.

He said: “Ihedioha is using Okorocha’s name as his own political oxygen. When he talks about Okorocha, he gets some attention. Otherwise, tell me how else he could attract attention. Okorocha is his political life support machine.

“He has no interesting story about himself now because the 12 years he was at the House of Representatives was counter-productive. The Deputy Speaker’s office he held was of no effect.”

The post Ihedioha accuses Okorocha of 'monumental looting' appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

