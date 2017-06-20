Ikeja bomb blast: Army, Dangote re-construct barracks

By Evelyn Usman

lagos—Relief yesterday, came the way of families of some troops who were displaced from their barrack during the 2002 bomb blast, following the construction of a portion of the barracks by the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and Dangote Foundation.

Speaking at the commissioning of the of the nine blocks of eight flats each, at the Alasia quarters of 9 brigade, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, stated that the request to seek the assistance of well meaning corporate organizations to improve the welfare of troops, particularly at the Ikeja cantonment became necessary , as the requirement was enormous for both the Federal government and the Nigerian army to handle alone.

He expressed gratitude to Dangote Group for yielding to the demand when approached, by completing the construction in six months.

He was represented by the General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Peter Dauke.

In his opening remarks, the 9 Brigade Commander, Brig Gen Adiku Attu, said the ugly state of Alasia quarters compounded by the January 2002 bomb blast, drew the attention of the command for a call to action and also prompted it to seek for assistance.

