Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ikeja Disco Partners Deloitte on Whistle-Blowing Platform – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Ikeja Disco Partners Deloitte on Whistle-Blowing Platform
THISDAY Newspapers
Ikeja Electric Plc has partnered one of Nigeria's leading professional service firms. Deloitte, to launch a whistle-blowing platform to enable customers reveal or report illegal and unethical activities in a safe, confidential and secure manner for
Nigeria: Ikeja Eletric, Deloitte launch whistle blowing platform for electricity theft amongst othersEcofin Agency: Economic information from Africa

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.