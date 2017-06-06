Ikeja electric launches whistle-blowing platform

Nigeria’s largest power distribution company, Ikeja Electric Plc, has launched a whistleblowing platform to enable customers reveal or report illegal and unethical activities in a safe, confidential and secure manner for immediate attention.

The platform, which is independently managed by Deloitte, one of Nigeria’s leading professional service firms, allows customers report anonymously by making using of multiple channels; a toll free hotline; an email platform; a web-based service and a mobile app available on ios and Android.

Speaking on the initiative, the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue explained that the new platform is one of the many measures put in place to encourage a culture of transparency and accountability. With the introduction of the platform, customers can now confidentially report matters bothering on fraud, bribery, extortion; energy theft through illegal connections, vandalism and all actions detrimental to the society.

In his words: “By connecting our customers directly with the professional services provider responsible for the management the platform, we have provided a means for us to work together with the customers to expose all forms of illegal and unethical behaviour on our network”.

He stressed that Ikeja Electric is committed to the highest standards of openness, probity and accountability. “Our subscription to the whistleblowing platform is in line with our core values of professionalism, integrity and discipline, and our commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards in all our dealings with our publics” he maintained.

Intending whistleblowers can make reports in English, Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba or French by calling the Toll-free hotline0800TIPOFFS (08008476337); send an email to expressyourself@ikejaelectric.com or visit IE websitewww.ikejaelectric.com/whistlebloeing for more information. Customers can also download Deloitte Tip-offs Anonymous Mobile App from Google Play Store or iTunes Store.

Ofulue further assured all intending whistleblowers, that in line with global best practices, the company has taken adequate measures to protect their identities by ensuring that the platform is safe secure and highly confidential. However, he cautioned customers against giving false and malicious reports.

As a company poised to continually deliver excellent services to its customers, he added that it is pertinent to maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards all unwarranted forms of behavior across its network of operations, in order to achieve its goals.

