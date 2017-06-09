Ikere-Ekiti monarch denies collecting N1m from Fayose for relocation of shrine

The Olukere of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, has denied collecting N1m from Governor Ayodele Fayose for the relocation of some deities hindering the road dualization project on Ado-Akure highway. The monarch said this in response to claims made by Fayose during an interview programme on the state radio and television saying that the state […]

Ikere-Ekiti monarch denies collecting N1m from Fayose for relocation of shrine

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

