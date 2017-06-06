Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ikere-Ekiti residents protest Fayose’s plan to pull down sacred tree

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Tension has gripped people of Ikere-Ekiti, in Ekiti State, over Governor Ayo Fayose’s order that a sacred tree located in a historical site in the community be uprooted to pave way for a road dualization project. An attempt on Monday by government agents and the contractor handling the project to remove the tree was thwarted […]

Ikere-Ekiti residents protest Fayose’s plan to pull down sacred tree

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.