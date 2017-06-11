Ikoyi $43m: Lawyer asks Appeal Court to reverse forfeiture to Nigerian government

A Lagos-based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, has appealed the court order that forfeited to the Federal Government the sums of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 recovered from Flat 7B, No. 16, Osborne Road, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos. The judge made the order after dismissing an application by Ogungbeje asking that the judge should suspend the forfeiture proceedings […]

Ikoyi $43m: Lawyer asks Appeal Court to reverse forfeiture to Nigerian government

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

