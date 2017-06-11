Pages Navigation Menu

Ikoyi $43m: Lawyer asks Appeal Court to reverse forfeiture to Nigerian government

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Lagos-based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, has appealed the court order that forfeited to the Federal Government the sums of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 recovered from Flat 7B, No. 16, Osborne Road, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos. The judge made the order after dismissing an application by Ogungbeje asking that the judge should suspend the forfeiture proceedings […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

