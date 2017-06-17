Ikpeazu dissolves cabinet

The governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Friday evening sacked members of the State Executive Council, including his personal aides.

The Permanent Secretary in the Government House, Sir Onyii Wammah, said in a statement that the former Commissioner for Works, Hon. Eziuche Ubani, has been appointed the governor’s Special Adviser on Works and Project Monitoring.

According to the statement, Engr. Solomon Ogunji retained his position as Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Renewal, while Engr. Emmanuel Nwabuko will take over as Special Adviser/Personal Secretary to the governor.

The state Commissioners for Finance and Justice, Hon. Obinna Oriaku and Justice Umeh Kalu, also retained their positions in the new arrangement

The statement said the new appointments take immediate effect.

