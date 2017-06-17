Ikpeazu dissolves cabinet
The governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Friday evening sacked members of the State Executive Council, including his personal aides.
The Permanent Secretary in the Government House, Sir Onyii Wammah, said in a statement that the former Commissioner for Works, Hon. Eziuche Ubani, has been appointed the governor’s Special Adviser on Works and Project Monitoring.
According to the statement, Engr. Solomon Ogunji retained his position as Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Renewal, while Engr. Emmanuel Nwabuko will take over as Special Adviser/Personal Secretary to the governor.
The state Commissioners for Finance and Justice, Hon. Obinna Oriaku and Justice Umeh Kalu, also retained their positions in the new arrangement
The statement said the new appointments take immediate effect.
The post Ikpeazu dissolves cabinet appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!