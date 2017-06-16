Ile-Ife Crisis: Court grants suspects bail

Justice Kudirat Akano of Osun State High Court granted the bail application of Oba Ademola Ademiluyi, Pastor Taiwo Fakowajo and four out suspects arrested in connection with the Ile Ife clash of March 8. The suspects were arrested following a clash between Hausa and Yoruba which left about 46 persons dead. The judge granted their …

The post Ile-Ife Crisis: Court grants suspects bail appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

