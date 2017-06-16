Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ile-Ife Crisis: Court grants suspects bail

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Justice Kudirat Akano of Osun State High Court granted the bail application of Oba Ademola Ademiluyi, Pastor Taiwo Fakowajo and four out suspects arrested in connection with the Ile Ife clash of March 8. The suspects were arrested following a clash between Hausa and Yoruba which left about 46 persons dead. The judge granted their …

The post Ile-Ife Crisis: Court grants suspects bail appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.