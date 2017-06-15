Pages Navigation Menu

Ile-Ife crisis: Trial of suspects begins in court

Weeks after the Clash in Ile-Ife, Osun State, the trial of Oba Ademola Ademiluyi; Pastor Taiwo Fakowajo and four other suspects arrested in connection with the March 8 clash between some Hausa persons and Yoruba began before Justice Kudirat Akano of Osun State High Court on Wednesday. The suspects, who were brought to the court …

