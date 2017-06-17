Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’ll defeat President Buhari in 2019 Presidential Elections – Gov. Fayose

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, said on Friday he would defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election. The governor, who spoke at a meeting with political office holders at the Government’s House, Ado Ekiti, claimed he has the attributes to unseat Buhari in two years time. Fayose boasted he would become Nigeria’s next …

The post I’ll defeat President Buhari in 2019 Presidential Elections – Gov. Fayose appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.