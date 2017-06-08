Pages Navigation Menu

I’ll like to stay with Barca till end of career, Messi says

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

FC Barcelona’s Argentina forward Lionel Messi says he will like to remain with the club for the remainder of his career. “It’s what I have always dreamt of and what I always wanted,” the 29-year-old said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Messi joined FC Barcelona at the age of 13 and made his first team debut at 17.

