Ilorin as next destination for digital switchover

The people of Ilorin, Kwara State and its environment, are in for better television viewing experience as the Federal Government is set to launch its digital switchover that will culminate in the effective take-off of the Integrated Television Services (ITS) in the state. To realise the switchover, Director General of Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Modibbo Kawu, who was at Nigerian Television Authority, Ilorin station, where the DSO apparatus were installed recently, said the expected launching of digital switchover in Ilorin was in line with the policy of the Commission in ensuring that every household migrates from analogue to digital television.

It would be recalled that Nigeria transited from analogue to digital television viewing on April 30, 2016 in the city of Jos, Plateau State Capital, when the government launched the pilot phase of the digital transmission project to kick-start the digitisation process in the country.

While speaking on the digital revolution about to happen in Ilorin through the launch, Managing Director of Integrated Television Services (ITS), Rotimi Salami, said the launch would herald a new era of television viewing experience for the people of the state.

He said, “The Integrated Television Services welcomes the people of Kwara to this digital television service for all. The excitement is just beginning. It is expected that in the near future, other value-added services would commence and we will all be fully integrated to the new world.”

Salami explained further that National Broadcasting Commission, having populated the national platform, would decide on the regional broadcasters as well as the local players, adding, “One of the advantages of digital broadcasting is that it opens up the terrain. You will observe that in Ilorin there are only two players available yet for the six places earmarked for local broadcasters. The onus is now on interested local players with adequate content and pedigree to step up the plate. The opportunity is there for the taking.”

With over 100 authorised channels creatively selected to appeal to every member of the family, one of the main networks and technical support partner of ITS, Startimes Nigeria, maintained that it has the largest DTT network in Nigeria that could help Nigeria to achieve the DSO timeline.

“StarTimes aggregates various exciting and top-notch channels on its platform to offer millions of subscribers a rich blend of entertainment – be it movies, sports, news, drama, series, and music. Our desire also is to ensure that every Nigerian family can afford, access and enjoy digital television services at very affordable subscription rate.

However, for Ilorin residence, it is expected that the NBC team will soon commence the sale and distribution of Set Top boxes to viewers. The boxes will enable backwards compatibility of existing analogue television sets with the digital signals. Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) is a technological evolution of broadcast television and advancement over analog television.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Healdines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

