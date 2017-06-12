‘I’m A Fan’ songwriter says Pia Mia has the only version authorized, not Phyno – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
'I'm A Fan' songwriter says Pia Mia has the only version authorized, not Phyno
Nigerian Entertainment Today
T Cole, the writer of now viral song, 'I'm a Fan' has come out to say he pitched the demo to various artistes. Nigerian rapper, Phyno had featured the track on his 2016 album The Playmaker, while rising American pop star Pia Mia released her version …
Phyno, Pia Mia : “Pia Mia's version of 'I'm a fan' song is only version authorised” songwriter DeCarlo talks [Exclusive]
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!