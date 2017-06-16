Pages Navigation Menu

‘I’m going straight to that villa. I’m the next president.’ – Fayose

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Friday in Ado Ekiti, said he would become the next president of Nigeria. The governor, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, boasted that he had the attributes to wrestle power from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress in 2019. According to The PUNCH, he also boasted that…

