“I’m happy now” – Ahmed Musa says after Second Marriage

Super Eagles‘ Vice Captain and Leicester City winger Ahmed Musa has said that he is now a happy man after his marriage to Juliet Ejue – his second marital union. In an interview with Complete Sports, the Nigerian footballer has said that he is happy and can now focus on his game. “I’m happy now and I […]

The post “I’m happy now” – Ahmed Musa says after Second Marriage appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

