Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m inspired by the love of my fans – Tiwa Savage

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Make a list of the top artistes in Africa at the moment and you cannot help but mention Tiwatope Savage, irrespective of whatever yardstick is employed. Beautiful, classy and blessed with the voice of a nightingale, Tiwa is singing and the world is listening. Despite the personal issues she has had to contend with, the …

The post I’m inspired by the love of my fans – Tiwa Savage appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.