“I’m Not Trying To Live Like Fela, I Am Here To Create My Legacy,” – Wizkid Says

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment

Wizkid said he is in music to create his own legacy and not to live like past legendary singers like Fela. Wizkid who first caught the attention of international pop sensation like Drake in 2015, revealed his aspiration and goals as an artiste in a recent chat with Hunger Magazine. Discussing his progress as he …

