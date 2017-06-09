Legislature has lived up to expectations – Dogara – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Legislature has lived up to expectations – Dogara
Vanguard
The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said the legislature had kept its promise to Nigerians with transparent deliberations and passage of the 2017 Appropriation Bill. He assured that the bill would be signed next week. ADVERTISING.
