Legislature has lived up to expectations – Dogara – Vanguard

Legislature has lived up to expectations – Dogara

Legislature has lived up to expectations – Dogara
The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said the legislature had kept its promise to Nigerians with transparent deliberations and passage of the 2017 Appropriation Bill. He assured that the bill would be signed next week. ADVERTISING.
