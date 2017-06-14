Pages Navigation Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo tax fraud, evasion: Latest news as Jorge Mendes summoned to court – Fox Sports

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Sports


Cristiano Ronaldo tax fraud, evasion: Latest news as Jorge Mendes summoned to court
FOOTBALLING super-agent Jorge Mendes, who manages Cristiano Ronaldo, has been summoned before a Spanish court as part of the probe into Colombian striker Radamel Falcao's alleged tax evasion, legal sources said on Wednesday. Monaco's Falcao …
