Cristiano Ronaldo tax fraud, evasion: Latest news as Jorge Mendes summoned to court
Fox Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo tax fraud, evasion: Latest news as Jorge Mendes summoned to court
FOOTBALLING super-agent Jorge Mendes, who manages Cristiano Ronaldo, has been summoned before a Spanish court as part of the probe into Colombian striker Radamel Falcao's alleged tax evasion, legal sources said on Wednesday. Monaco's Falcao …
