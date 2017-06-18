Pages Navigation Menu

Utah Muslim leader closer to home, but again delayed by restrictions – Deseret News

Utah Muslim leader closer to home, but again delayed by restrictions
FILE— Imam Yussuf Abdi speaks during a press conference at the Madina Masjid Mosque in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 10, 2017, after two members of the congregation were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. Related Link …
