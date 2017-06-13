Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Imanuel Jannah: 7 things to know about the N-Power programme

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in N-power, News | 0 comments

As the N-Power portal re-opens for the registration of 2017 prospective intakes, it is beneficial to understand what the programme represents. This will go a long way in preventing the disappointments and dissatisfactions that the pioneer beneficiaries experienced after they were accepted into the programme. It could be recalled that over 1000 beneficiaries of the […]

Imanuel Jannah: 7 things to know about the N-Power programme

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.