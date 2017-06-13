Imanuel Jannah: 7 things to know about the N-Power programme

As the N-Power portal re-opens for the registration of 2017 prospective intakes, it is beneficial to understand what the programme represents. This will go a long way in preventing the disappointments and dissatisfactions that the pioneer beneficiaries experienced after they were accepted into the programme. It could be recalled that over 1000 beneficiaries of the […]

Imanuel Jannah: 7 things to know about the N-Power programme

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

