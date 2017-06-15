Pages Navigation Menu

Immigrant’s son becomes Ireland’s youngest PM

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

WHEN Leo Varadkar’s Indian father, Ashok, moved to Ireland in the 1970s, he chose one of Western Europe’s most socially conservative countries to call home. Thirty-eight years later, his youngest child became the oncestaunchly Catholic country’s first openly gay prime minister, its first of Indian descent and the youngest person ever to hold the office. […]

