Immigration apprehend 12 human traffick victims in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Not less than twelve suspected victims of human trafficking were reported have been apprehended men of the Katsina state Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The Comptroller of the command, Alhaji Mohammed Yaro Rabiu disclosed this while briefing newsmen in the state on Tuesday.

He said the suspects were arrested at the Babban mutum axis of Nigeria/ Niger Republic border in Katsina state while attempting to cross the border through the irregular route to Agadez in Niger Republic where they intended to move over to Libya and finally, to Europe.

He lamented that the traffickers has turned the Katsina route to their normal exist route while saying the NIS was ever ready to counter such illegal movements.

The suspected victims will be handed over to NAPTIP zonal office, Kano for further action,” The Immigration Comptroller said.

The victims apprehended include Dennis Osa Igbobo, 26; Elvis Osas, 27; Earnest Ugiagbe, 19; Bright John, 30; Lucky Iyare, 29; and Gift Osagie, 18.

Others are Goddy Ruth, 25; Ovioma Gift, 21; Otoboh Favour, 27; Belive James, 23; Endurance Idemadia,22; and Marian Josiah, 24.

The post Immigration apprehend 12 human traffick victims in Katsina appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

