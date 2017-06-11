Immortalise Abiola now, Atiku counsels FG, says we can’t wish away June 12 – Vanguard
|
|
Immortalise Abiola now, Atiku counsels FG, says we can't wish away June 12
Vanguard
ABUJA – Former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar has urged the federal government to immortalise the acclaimed winner of the June 12 Presidential Election, Chief MKO Abiola, saying the events of …
