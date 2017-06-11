Pages Navigation Menu

Immortalise Abiola now, Atiku counsels FG, says we can’t wish away June 12 – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 11, 2017


Immortalise Abiola now, Atiku counsels FG, says we can't wish away June 12
ABUJA – Former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar has urged the federal government to immortalise the acclaimed winner of the June 12 Presidential Election, Chief MKO Abiola, saying the events of …
