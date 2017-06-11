Paris Club refund: ‘FG to sanction states for not paying workers’ – YNaija
|
Guardian
|
Paris Club refund: 'FG to sanction states for not paying workers'
YNaija
The Federal Government may suspend release of Paris Club refund to states that failed to use the first tranche for payment of workers' salaries, Punch reports. According to the newspaper, the governors had agreed with the Federal Government that one of …
Paris Club refund: Group urges Okorocha to pay workers, retirees
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!