Imo oil communities berate Okorocha’s wife amnesty c’ttee

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Federal Government has been advised to address the obstacles in gas production in the country in order to achieve the power generation of 10,000 megawatts.

Immediate past Executive Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, Mr. Albert Okorogu, stated this, yesterday in Owerri.

In his view, the plan by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing to generate 10,000 megawatts was “feasible” as well as “practicable.”

But Okorogu said the major impediment in the sector was years of militant attacks on the gas plants in the oil region.

According to him, “to talk about the projections of the Minister of Power, Mr Babatunde Fashola, I think it is highly feasible, going by what have been put on ground. It is almost completed.

“Also, we have to look into the impediments to having steady supply of electricity as well as other factors that will assist us out of this epileptic power.

“This includes gas constraints, transmission and other constraints. This is where the minister and his team are working assiduously to change history, especially that of gas, which is the major constraint.”

“And it is good for you to know that, we have a lot of turbines that operate on gas, you can see the importance. So, it becomes a very big challenge when militants attack gas plants or power generating systems in the oil regions. The impacts thwart the efforts of the Federal Government to address the issue of challenges in the power sector.”

