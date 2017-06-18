Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Imo robbery: Slain policemen’s widows laud Zenith Bank for compensation

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The widows of the two policemen shot dead by armed robbers at the Owerri branch of Zenith Bank Plc on Thursday have lauded the bank for rescuing them from hopelessness. The robbers had trailed a customer who wanted to deposit a huge sum of money to the bank’s premises on February 22, 2017. However, the […]

The post Imo robbery: Slain policemen’s widows laud Zenith Bank for compensation appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.