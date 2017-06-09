Firefighters concerned over strong winds – iAfrica.com
|
iAfrica.com
|
Firefighters concerned over strong winds
iAfrica.com
Firefighters battling flames in hotspots in Knsyna's outer perimeters are concerned about the prospect of stronger wind conditions over the weekend. The Southern Cape region has been ravaged by raging wildfires since Tuesday, which claimed the lives of …
How to help during the #CapeFires and storms
Education dealt fiery blow
Inferno payouts could top R1bn
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!