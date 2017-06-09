Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Firefighters concerned over strong winds – iAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


iAfrica.com

Firefighters concerned over strong winds
iAfrica.com
Firefighters battling flames in hotspots in Knsyna's outer perimeters are concerned about the prospect of stronger wind conditions over the weekend. The Southern Cape region has been ravaged by raging wildfires since Tuesday, which claimed the lives of …
How to help during the #CapeFires and stormseNCA
Education dealt fiery blowHerald live
Inferno payouts could top R1bnCitizen
Eyewitness News –Daily dispatch –Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –SowetanLIVE
all 21 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.